Work is underway to set up the new "Thank-A-Vet" program by the Greene County Register of Deeds Office.
It will take four to six weeks for the program to be set up and available to the public, according to the Register of Deeds Office. An announcement will be made about when the program will begin.
An allocation to purchase the equipment and supplies needed for the program was approved Monday by the Greene County Commission.
Through the new program, a veteran can receive a photo identification card that can be used as a valid ID when photo identification is required. The card can also be used at businesses or other establishments that offer discounts to veterans.
The card is produced with information from a veteran's DD 214 form, and the Register of Deeds Office serves as a repository for that form.
That document contains a complete, verified record of military service with such information as the length of service, total combat or overseas service, rank/rate on active duty, any specialties, record of training and schools completed and any awards and medals received.