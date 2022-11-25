Volunteer firefighters had to set their Thanksgiving meals aside Thursday after a series of calls in Greene County and a neighboring section of Washington County.
Several cats perished in one fire. Two arrests were made in relation to the fires.
The fires Thursday are in addition to a barn fire Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of John Bird Road that rekindled Thursday morning.
That was just the start of a series of Thanksgiving calls for firefighters.
“We were real busy the last few days,” Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief, said Friday morning.
About 10:45 a.m. Thursday, a brush fire was reported in the 500 block of Charles Johnson Road. The hillside fire was contained by several departments, including Tusculum and Newmansville. Also assisting were park rangers from David Crockett Birthplace State Park, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Greene County Sheriff’s Department, who built a fire line to contain the spread of the fire.
The fire burned an area about 50 by 75 yards to near a property line where a house is located. Thomas Johnson Jr., of Martindale Road, Johnson City, told deputies that “he had started a small brush fire that got out of his control,” a report said.
Johnson told deputies he “got scared and left the scene with the fire unattended,” the report said.
Johnson was charged with leaving a fire near a woodland unattended.
Limestone, Tusculum and several other departments were dispatched about 12:30 p.m. Thursday to a barn fire at 207 Rauhof Road in Telford, just across the Greene County line.
“Crews were able to contain the fire to prevent damage to surrounding structures and vehicles. Recent training on the rural hitch setup has proven its effectiveness in being able to have an uninterrupted water supply with a minimal amount of equipment,” Shelton posted on the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Facebook site.
Departments on scene also included Nolichuckey Valley, Jonesborough, Washington County-Johnson City EMS and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Brooks Elis, 42, of Telford, was charged by Washington County deputies with arson, aggravated assault, and two counts of animal cruelty in relation to the fire, according to a news release.
Deputies found a “fully involved barn fire” and learned that a woman at the address was involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, who allegedly set fire to their shared home.
“The victim was able to evacuate the building with minor injuries,” the news release said.
Deputies successfully rescued two large dogs that were chained to the barn.
Following a “short manhunt” in the area, Ellis was taken into custody on Indian Ridge Road in Johnson City. he is held on $60,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to a “room and contents” fire at 1345 Greene Ridge Loop in Afton.
The fire appeared to have originated in the “back left side of the house,” which had extensive smoke damage throughout the interior, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report.
Two cats died in the fire. Firefighters were able to administer oxygen to a third cat, which survived. A “pet mask” donated several years ago was used to provide oxygen to the cat, Shelton said.
“This is the third time we have used the masks, with two of them being this year,” Shelton said.
In addition to the Tusculum, Nolichuckey Valley and Camp Creek departments, the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker and Greeneville Light & Power System responded.
Damage to the house and contents is estimated at $160,000.
Volunteer firefighters also responded about 9:45 p.m. to a shed and woods fire at 99 Fox Road in Chuckey.
Many volunteer firefighters “had late dinners or left during meals,” Shelton said.
“They, with no pay, continue to give to the community in times of need. They and their families sacrifice for this service,” Shelton said. “All of the volunteer departments are in need of members willing to join and help in any way possible.”