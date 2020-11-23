On the pasture behind Cedar Hill Presbyterian Church Saturday morning, a double line of vehicles extended across the entire field, the end of it out-of-sight due to a slight rise in the land.
The vehicles, which had begun arriving as early as 8 a.m., moved forward in slow increments as those at the head of the line reached the grounds of the church itself and there received boxes of food to be delivered to households all across the county.
The event was a revised version of the 27-year-old Cedar Hill tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those who otherwise might have to do without one. The church partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to obtain the needed foods.
In past years, the Thanksgiving meals have centered around a traditional feast served at the church, but with COVID-19 on the scene, a new plan was required. That plan was carried out Saturday, and the tone of general discussion as it happened was that the new approach might actually be an improvement, something to be continued even if the pandemic goes away.
Informal conversations with several people at the site were that the meals distributed Saturday actually provided more food than the traditional meals. Provided to each recipient household was a large tenderloin, a sizeable bag of potatoes and numerous other food items in a sealed box, enough to feed a family several meals.
This year's approach also allowed more people to participate as volunteers, several people noted, in that many vehicles and drivers were needed to distribute the 800 food boxes to their recipients.
And for those who have for years taken part in the Thanksgiving project, which in the past took place on Thanksgiving Day rather than the weekend before it, Thanksgiving 2020 will become a chance to enjoy time with family, rather than working to serve the meals at the church.
Doug Cogburn, a leader of the Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach committee that oversees the annual event, noted that his daughter, Lydia Love, who helped her father Saturday, should experience this year what he suspects is the first Thanksgiving Day of her life that isn't pre-obligated from 1 or 2 a.m. through midday with food preparation and service of the meal at Cedar Creek.
“She's never been able to sleep in some on Thanksgiving morning, and see the parades on television and those kinds of things,” Cogburn said. He confessed that he, too, will enjoy being under the covers in those very early morning Thanksgiving hours, rather than helping get the meal cooked and dining area set up for the Cedar Hill gathering.
With the carloads of meal deliverers lined up and stretched out behind him, Cogburn was asked if he believes that this year's pandemic has made people more mindful of helping out others. “I believe it has,” he said.
Debbie Cogburn, his wife, also was helping out Saturday, directing vehicles to the right places and people and keeping order in a situation that could easily become chaotic.
“She's good at telling people what to do,” her husband joked.
A man apparently blessed with strong organizational skills, Cogburn was credited by other workers as being the one who organized the 70 delivery routes and driver assignments.
The only snag in the process that Cogburn perceived, he said, was in getting the delivery vehicles access to the field where they lined up, in that there was only one way into the field, and it had to double as the exit for the vehicles, too. Thus those vehicles arriving later were likely to find their entrance blocked by vehicles already poised to exit.
Cogburn said he is confident such things can be worked out over time and hopes that the approach used this year can continue going forward. Several other working volunteers expressed the same thought.
Was there a need for 800 meal packages? Carolyn Harmon, another long-time leader at Cedar Hill, noted that all 800 boxes were reserved days before the actual distribution. She calculated that the retail value of the foods in the boxes alone was roughly $30 or $40, not including the pork loin.
Did Cogburn and his fellow planners have trouble finding enough people willing to deliver the food along the 70 routes?
To the contrary, there were so many volunteers that some routes were divided to allow more drivers to take part. And others stood ready to pick up any slack, such as Sally Causey of Rural Resources, who was present with a large van to make deliveries if any drivers were unexpectedly unable to make their runs.
As delivery drivers were ready to depart, each vehicle received final instructions from Candace Babb Wiggin, who repeatedly explained, through rolled-down car windows, the details of how to expeditiously handle the deliveries at their endpoints.
The Thanksgiving army that rolled out of the Cedar Hill parking lot Saturday carried food thought to be sufficient to provide thousands of individual meals. That's a major step up from the number fed the very first year of the Cedar Hill program, when about 300 people were fed.
Though the annual goodwill and good-food effort remains centered at the church that kicked the whole thing off nearly three decades back, it has each year drawn the involvement of many other churches, individuals and organizations, making it a centerpiece of the overall Thanksgiving tradition of Greene County.