The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating after THC-laced food and vape pens were discovered Wednesday morning after two students became ill at Volunteer High School.
THC is the drug found in marijuana.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in a report that on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. School Resource Deputy Paul Daniel was called to the Counseling Office at Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
Upon arrival VHS principal Dr. Greg Sturgill and the school nurse were monitoring a female student’s vitals, with an elevated heart rate.
"It was reported that she might have eaten an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class," Lawson stated in his report. "Later, Deputy Daniel was called to the Nurses Office with another student throwing up, similar vitals and symptoms as first student. Deputy Daniel was then called to Dr. Sturgill's Office in reference to a student’s backpack that had been searched by the Assistant Principal and three wrapped cookies, two vape pens and one cart containing THC had been located."
Lawson reported that the student appeared to be under the influence. Sturgill took one of the cookies that had been found in the student’s backpack to the nurse's office, where that student confirmed she had eaten one of those cookies given to her by a student.
The two students checked by the nurse were taken to the hospital by their parents.