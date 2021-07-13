The Bean Barn, a downtown landmark and well-known eatery for four decades, has closed its doors for the second time.
The popular local restaurant at 515 E. Church St. was originally owned by Jerry and Donna Hartsell. It closed in June 2019 after almost four decades and was reopened at the end of that year under the ownership of Gary Hoese, who also owns Gary’s Paint & Body Shop on Asheville Highway, but Hoese confirmed Monday the restaurant has closed once again.
“It was closed last week for vacation, but we just closed it on Saturday,” Hoese said.
He said the difficult decision was financial, related to rising food costs and staffing difficulties.
“I hate it because I loved that little place and put a lot into fixing it up like it was before, but it just wasn’t working out. The cost of food keeps going up, and we couldn’t find help,” Hoese said.
Hoese said the restaurant has been closed on Saturdays for several months due to the ongoing staffing issues.
“I guess it stemmed from the pandemic. We couldn’t get anybody to work,” he said.
The future of the restaurant is not decided, but Hoese said he is open to selling it.
“I hope somebody else will buy it and take over, but I’m not sure yet,” Hoese said.
Hoese said he appreciates all customers and staff.
“I would like to thank all customers for their loyal support and my employees as well,” he said.