IMG_3832.jpg

Kathy Helton, of Fort Myers, Florida, framed a scenic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the East, called “The Beauty Beyond The Trees,” while visiting a friend’s home in Greene County’s Oak Hills Subdivision. The Greeneville Sun always welcomes readers’ photos of sights and scenes in Greene County. Correspondents may make submissions to be considered for publication to info@greenevillesun.com.

 Special To The Sun/Kathy Helton