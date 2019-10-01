Festival of Nations

Bagpiper Katie Helms leads the "bucket brigade" of young volunteers in a parade performance Saturday at Notre Dame Catholic Church's Festival of Nations on Saturday. The bucket brigade was one of several children's activities at the annual event. International foods drew large crowds as did the live entertainment on stage. The event also featured vendors, a silent auction, bake sale and yard sale.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Courtesy of Jeni Webb Donahue