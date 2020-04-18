If ever you are given a chance to take a trip in a time machine to Civil War East Tennessee, a day and place you might want to visit is Knoxville on Sept. 3, 1863. It was a day of great celebration in that city … at least for some.
The “some” were the pro-Union citizens of Knoxville. Those who favored the Confederacy were there, too, but in lowered numbers, many having left the city on the heels of Confederate forces moving out as Federals moved in.
When the Union troops arrived, Knoxville Union-favoring citizens felt an overwhelming sense of liberation. American flags and other United States emblems came out of places they had been hidden in attics, inside mattresses and in barns, cellars and sheds, and went on open display.
During the war, East Tennessee contributed the majority of the state’s volunteers for Union service. And the total number of such volunteers from all across the state exceeded the number of Union volunteers from all the other Confederate states combined.
Harper’s Weekly, a popular general magazine of the 19th century whose archives remain an important historical resource, on Oct. 24, 1863, published a letter from a man who was with Gen. Ambrose Burnside at the time he entered Knoxville. The letter writer, not fully identified but whose last name apparently was Harris, wrote to his father, who passed the letter on to the magazine.
The reprinted letter was written and dated: HEADQUARTERS ARMY OF THE OHIO, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, Sunday, September 6, 1863.
The letter begins: “Our troops entered this place (the vicinity of Knoxville) ... without opposition on the part of the rebels, who fled at our approach. A rapid march of 250 miles over mountain roads, made with artillery, infantry, and cavalry, was deemed next to impossible by the rebel General (Simon B.) Buckner, and before he was aware of it our columns were precipitating themselves down the southern slopes of the mountains, with trains of supplies following almost at a trot.”
The letter’s writer declares: “It was the most beautiful march of the war.” The Confederates in the area “overestimated our force, magnifying it to an army of from 60,000 to 100,000 men, and, without the slightest attempt at resistance, retreated southward ...”
The letter describes the East Tennessee countryside as the Federals neared Knoxville. “The country is wild and unsettled until you approach Knoxville. We marched from 25 to 30 miles a day, and slept at night sometimes under a tent, sometimes under a fly, and once we bivouacked in a rain that wet us all through.”
The writer describes Burnside as being without “so much as an over-coat,” using his saddle as a pillow, and rising before others the next morning and building a fire with “every one of the staff still asleep around him.”
The welcoming attitude of the Union-loyal populace fast became apparent to the advancing troops.
“As we approached the settled part of the country we were greeted everywhere with shouts for the Union, cheers for the old flag, and the most unmistakable evidences of loyalty. At every house the entire family would appear, often with buckets of fresh water and fruit for the welcome Yankees, and some of the people would scarcely ask for pay for the forage which we had seized to feed our animals, although the corn we had taken was all they had to look to for their winter’s food.”
Happy girls along the way carried out American flags to display for the passing troops, and Burnside and his staff “would take off their hats, while the escort following gave three cheers.”
Burnside was greeted by “old gray-haired men” who would come out to shake his hand and wish him godspeed, “and men would flock in at every halt to be armed and join us.”
But the backdrop of the bright celebration was a dark one, the letter notes. “The sufferings of these people have been terrible. I have seen them come from the caves of the mountains, where they have been hiding from the rebels for months.
“I have seen widows and orphans whose husbands and brothers and fathers have been murdered because they were Union men—no other crime being alleged. All kinds of atrocities have been committed. Death in the most horrid forms has been visited upon every man who dared show himself, in this part of the country, unarmed in the rebel cause.”
A day to cheer the Union-loyal finally had arrived. The letter continues: “‘Glory be to God, the Yankees have come!’ ‘The Flag’s come back to Tennessee!’ Such were the welcomes all along the road, and as we entered Knoxville it was past all description. The people seemed frantic with joy.
“I never knew what the Love of Liberty was before. After two years of servitude under the most tyrannical despotism, they now hold up their heads and thank God they are free. The old flag has been hidden in mattresses and under carpets. It now floats to the breeze at every staff in East Tennessee. Ladies wear it—carry it—wave it! Little children clap their hands and kiss it.”
The writer of the letter invited his father and other readers to “imagine the effect of this” on him.
“Suppose you walked down street, after riding 250 miles on horseback, with a saber on one side and a pistol on the other, and every man, woman, and child would bow to you with a glad smile of welcome, or shake hands with you and say God bless you? I could go on much longer, but I can’t do justice to the subject.”
The letter ends with a joyful declaration: “My heart is so full, and I am so thankful to Almighty God for this bloodless and yet glorious victory, that I will not attempt to say any more on the subject.”
And there the narrative ends. The war, though, went on, the Siege of Knoxville to begin only a few weeks after Burnside’s entrance.