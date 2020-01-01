The Greeneville Sun 2020 January Calendar Girl - Ansley Inscore

Ansley Inscore is The Greeneville Sun Calendar Girl for January 2020. She is the daughter of Gabe and Jessica Inscore, and a student at Greeneville High School. Days of special interest in January include New Year’s Day on the 1st, the birthday observance of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 20th, and President William McKinley’s birthday on the 29th. The snowdrop is the flower of the month, while the garnet is January’s birthstone. Sponsored by Greene County Drug.

 Envision Photography by April Booher