Local kids Raiden and Meghan Myers, respectively ages 4 and 2, appear to have journeyed from ancient Egypt to Greeneville to do some trick-or-treating over the weekend. The pair shunned trendy commercially manufactured costumes and went old-school in their Halloween garb Friday in downtown Greeneville, wearing homemade outfits that turned them into history’s most adorable mummies. Nearby the two candy-collecting mummies was little sister Revalee, relaxing in her stroller in what appears to be a giraffe costume. The three youngsters, supervised and protected by family members, were among the many who ignored Friday evening’s rain to take part in pre-Halloween trick-or-treating in downtown Greeneville. In other happenings of Halloween, what looks likely to become a Halloween tradition in the City of Tusculum, thanks to Tusculum Baptist Church, attracted so many participants Saturday evening that it backed up traffic from the church and down the Erwin Highway well past Shiloh Road’s entrance. Part of the line of vehicles is visible in the lower part of the image. Police directed traffic to keep traffic moving safely, even if slowly. Drivers participating in the church event circled around the church building, where they were greeted in the back parking lot by costumed church volunteers who provided greetings and treats to the visitors. A church spokesman said last year’s similar event at the church saw well over 2,000 people pass through in more than 700 vehicles, and this year’s edition appeared to be attracting as many or more. Across Greene County, many other churches, as well as volunteer fire departments and other groups, also sponsored Halloween events, distributing enough sugary goodies to keep local dentists busy in months to come.
