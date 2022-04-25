New shutters were installed Monday on the back side of the historic Dickson-Williams. The mansion, which turned 200 years old in December 2021, has been open for tours since 1997 and is maintained by the Dickson-Williams Historical Association. Beverly Williams of that organization said in July 2021, when Greeneville’s Historic Zoning Commission approved the mansion’s new shutters, that the project has been 10 years in the making. The shutters are colored dark green and made of a material more durable than wood, he said, so they should withstand the elements. Shutters were installed on the front of the mansion in October.