Late afternoon storms could not keep live music away from downtown Thursday evening. While the weather delayed its start, the Chris Johnson Band, above, performed country rock favorites and originals as the opening act of the fourth concert in Main Street: Greeneville’s Lyrics on the Lawn summer series. The band was followed by the southern rock group Tennessee Champagne who kept the music flowing for the small, but appreciative crowd gathered on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion. The series will conclude next Thursday with a performance by the Dependents and the Aaron Walker Band.