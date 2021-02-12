I’ve never followed sports to a significant degree, probably because my father didn’t, so it wasn’t a tradition in my home.
But even I was aware of Henry Aaron’s “chase” to match, and then to break, the home run record held for so many years by Babe Ruth.
As Henry “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron got closer and closer, during the early 1970s, to Ruth’s revered total, the story of this capable young man from a large family in Mobile, Ala. moved from the sports section to the front page. Henry Aaron became one of those athletes whose fame transcended the sport in which he played.
The world lost Hank Aaron last month, Jan. 22. He was 86 and only days away from his 87th birthday, which he would have celebrated this month, coincidentally Black History Month. His peaceful passing from natural causes made headlines just as his famous 715th home run had decades before.
Aaron was more than just a good baseball player. He was an inspirational figure, particularly for young African Americans who knew he’d gotten his start in when baseball was racially segregated. Aaron himself had been inspired in his youth by Jackie Robinson, the first African American Major Leaguer.
Aaron was an advocate of excellence through focus and perseverance. Though he had a propensity for shattering records, he never made record-breaking his goal. He instead focused on playing as well as he could, and letting the records take care of themselves.
He said this sometimes: “My motto was always to keep swinging. Whether I was in a slump or feeling badly or having trouble off the field, the only thing to do was keep swinging.”
When Aaron, playing for the Atlanta Braves, made his most history-making swing ever on April 8, 1974. he had a nation’s eyes upon him. Not all those eyes were friendly. He received death threats simply for being an African-American man who had the temerity to threaten the record of a legendary white slugger.
It apparently didn’t matter to the bigots that Ruth’s own widow said her husband would have been among those enthusiastically cheering Aaron on.
Aaron’s personal safety was in serious question as he advanced ever closer to Ruth’s record. The situation was precarious enough to prompt Lewis Grizzard, executive sports editor of the Atlanta Journal at that time, to keep a pre-written obituary ready in case the worst happened. Thank God he didn’t have to use it.
It was a jubilant moment when Aaron hit home run No. 715 on a pitch from Al Downing of the Dodgers.
The announcer described the famous event like this: “Here’s the pitch by Downing. Swinging. There’s a drive into left-center field. That ball is gonna be … outta here! It’s gone! It’s 715! There’s a new home run champion of all time, and it’s Henry Aaron! The fireworks are going. Henry Aaron is coming around third. His teammates are at home plate. And listen to this crowd!”
Rather than receiving some racist assassin’s bullet, Aaron got backslaps, congratulations, handshakes and hugs when he rounded the bases to home, where his teammates swarmed him and hefted him onto their shoulders.
A couple of young men generated a moment of concern moments earlier when they raced onto the field toward Aaron as he ran the bases, but they did so only to congratulate him (and give themselves a good story to tell the grandkids).
Both of Aaron’s parents waded into the crush around home plate and his mother hugged and kissed him until it looked like he might never break free.
Had anyone tried to harm the new home run king at that moment, the crowd probably would have dealt with the situation firmly and dramatically. It wouldn’t have been pretty.
That was a big, big moment for baseball and for Hank Aaron, and it led to another big moment for him later that year: signing an endorsement contract with Magnavox. A $1 million contract … and that was back in the days before the huge endorsement deals of today had altered the context and a million bucks was still really big money. (It still is to me. Heck, I can get fist-pumping excited if I find a quarter in a parking lot.)
Magnavox, as most here know, was a major presence in Greeneville for many years, employing hundreds and spreading the name of Greeneville around the world on televisions marked with a “Manufactured in Greeneville, Tennessee” sticker on their backs.
I saw one of those stickers on the television set in a hotel room in Nevada one time, and got instantly homesick for our community.
Speaking of our community, did you know Hank Aaron visited here after making his deal with Magnavox?
He did visit us, and somewhere in the personal effects that his family probably still is sorting through, there may even yet be the key to the City of Greeneville that was presented to Aaron by the late G. Thomas Love, then mayor of Greeneville, when Hammerin’ Hank himself, wearing a white leisure suit, was in town in October of ‘74.
Don’t laugh at the leisure suit. We all had them back then, and thought they were the height of cool. Hank Aaron looked better in his than I did in mine, I have to admit.
Mayor Love’s son, John Thomas Love, has his CPA office in the Crescent School building, and this week let me borrow his treasured photograph of his father as he presented the symbolic wooden key to Aaron in the “Frontier Room” of the Holiday Inn here at the time.
The photograph was made by Kendall Bowers, who was on the newspaper staff at the time.
The mayor’s son, a young man at the time, said that meeting and greeting Aaron was a meaningful event for his father, a baseball fan. He also said that he never detected any local racial tensions surrounding Aaron’s Greeneville visit, such as those seen in parts of the country during the “chase” for the record.
While here, Aaron gave a press conference covered by regional media, though he didn’t have any big career announcements to make at that point. Details of his baseball future were still being pinned down.
He did announce that he did not anticipate working in the Braves organization in the next season in that the Braves wanted to use him in a public relations role, and he was “not ready for a selling job yet.”
You can’t fault the Braves for wanting to have Aaron as a PR man. He was the hottest thing in baseball at the time, and utterly likable, by all accounts.
While in Greeneville, Aaron shared some of his opinions regarding other baseball greats, naming four Dodgers pitchers and one from the Cardinals, as the best five pitchers he’d faced in his 3,076 major league games.
They were Bob Gibson of the Cardinals and Don Drysdale, Sandy Koufax, Don Newcombe and Carl Erskine of the Dodgers.
The famous fielder and batter toured some of the Magnavox locations in the region in company with Northeast Tennesseans Rance Pless of Greeneville and Jim Constable of Jonesborough, both of whom had major league baseball careers, were former teammates of Aaron and also worked with Magnavox. Both men are now deceased.
Aaron’s plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame presents the following summary of his career:
“Hit 755 home runs in a 23-year career to become (MLB)’s all-time homer king. Had 20 or more for 20 consecutive years, at least 30 or more in 15 seasons and 40 or better eight times. Also set records for games played (3,298), at-bats (12,364), runs batted in (2,297). Paced N.L. in batting twice and homers, runs-batted-in and slugging PCT four times each. Won Most Valuable Player award in N.L. in 1957.”
That the man with the 44 on his jersey was a class act is evidenced in his gracious reaction when Barry Bonds broke Aaron’s home run record in 2007.
Aaron issued the following statement at that time: “I would like to offer my congratulations to Barry Bonds on becoming baseball’s career home run leader. It is a great accomplishment which required skill, longevity, and determination. Throughout the past century, the home run has held a special place in baseball and I have been privileged to hold this record for 33 of those years. I move over now and offer my best wishes to Barry and his family on this historical achievement. My hope today, as it was on that April evening in 1974, is that the achievement of this record will inspire others to chase their own dreams.”
The man whose teammates once nicknamed “Pork Chops” because he always ordered those at restaurants, whatever the meal, died quietly in his sleep at his home last month, and is buried in South-View Cemetery in Atlanta.
A couple of points of Henry Aaron trivia:
1) Among Aaron’s favorite books was the centuries-old Christian classic “The Imitation of Christ.”
2) The “Hammer” part of M.C. Hammer’s stage name derives from the fact that, when the future rapper was a little boy, people told him he resembled “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron.