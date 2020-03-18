Even when the calendar read January, it often didn’t feel like it. It was a similar story in February. The same narrative is playing out in March.
For East Tennessee, this winter ranks as one of the warmest on record.
Winter 2020 never really got under way.
The average daily temperature at the Tri-Cities airport, the nearest National Weather Service climate site, was 42.5 in February. That’s about 3.5 degrees above normal. The gap was even more pronounced in January, when the average daily temperature hovered in the mid-40s, about 7 degrees higher than average.
At the time of year when days are shorter and weather is often at its coldest, the warmer-than-normal winter made headlines across the Volunteer State.
Figures from the National Weather Service show that this winter was Knoxville’s eighth-warmest on record. In Nashville, it was the seventh. At about 3 degrees above normal, Memphis tied for the 13th warmest.
It wasn’t just warm. It rained excessively, triggering multiple instances of flash flooding. Residents felt the effects. Schools closed, law enforcement conduced several water-related rescues and businesses altered their schedules.
Forecasters logged more than 8 inches of rain last month. For perspective, only February 2019 – when the county recorded about 9 inches of rain – ranks higher, according to the National Weather Service.
So far in 2020, the county has received about 16 inches of precipitation, figures from the University of Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center show. The norm for this point in the year: about 8.5 inches.
Snow also barely fell this winter, a disappointment for school children but likely a relief for many adults. In February, the National Weather Service measured about 2.5 inches of snow, about half an inch below normal. In January, meteorologists noted only a trace in virtually all of eastern Tennessee. In Greene County, it was about 4.5 inches under the norm.
Temperatures have been trending up so far in March, and you could spot many residents – at least when it wasn’t raining – cycling, jogging or picnicking with friends. Some of the upcoming forecasts are especially eye-popping: the temperature on Thursday, the first official day of spring, will reach 78. That is just shy of the 75-year-old record, set in 1945, of 81.
The warm spell appears poised to last. An extended forecast, stretching until March 30, shows temperatures holding mostly steady in the mid-60s. The exception will be next weekend, when cooler weather drops highs to the low-50s.
Forecasters have reminded the public that now through May is severe weather season for the area. Everyone should have multiple ways to get weather warnings, meteorologists have advised.
“The majority of severe weather does occur in the spring months across East Tennessee,” Anthony Cavallucci, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Morristown, said in a recent interview. “Of course, we can get severe weather any time of the year but the spring months usually contain the bulk of our severe weather.”