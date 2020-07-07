Like United Way, the Greene County YMCA is an organization devoted to its community. That the United Way supports the Y, as it often is abbreviated these days, is therefore not surprising.
The modern-day YMCA, in organization-wide terms, had its origins in London of the 1840s, then spread to the United States later on. Though the Y has moved well beyond its starting point as a place for young men to find safe lodging and Christian socialization opportunities, its core values remain in place.
Also, the Y now has a place in the community that takes in people from all walks of life and backgrounds. In Greene County, the YMCA serves about 16,000 people per year, with the help of more than 200 volunteers.
A less visible group of volunteers includes those who support the United Way through individual, business or organizational giving. Those funds are crucial in some of the Y’s key programs, and in making membership widely available.
Funds from the United Way help to provide financial assistance for membership and program fees for those who qualify. Funds also allow the Y to provide (free of charge) the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic program for those who provide proper documentation.
Though the current COVID-19 crisis has affected the YMCA just as it has everyone else, in normal times the Y is open seven days each week and includes the following amenities: racquetball courts, indoor pool, wellness center, group exercise room, youth activity center, functional training room, gymnasiums, adult kocker rooms with steam and sauna, free Childwatch/Youthwatch programs, group cycling, youth locker rooms and family changing areas.
At its current location since 1980, the Y was officially incorporated in 1968 as the Young Men’s Christian Association of Greene County. It is a not-for-profit (501-3C) organization led by a volunteer board of directors and an executive director to facilitate daily operations.
The presence of the Y in Greene County has contributed to the life and health of many individuals and families, and provided a venue for many people to come to know one another who might never have met at all otherwise.
Its facilities for exercise and sports have enhanced physical and mental health of thousands here.
It also is a community employer, with more than 90 part-time staffers employed there each year.
The annual operating budget is $1.65 million. Most revenue is generated through membership (74 percent) and program fees (24 percent).