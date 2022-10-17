With fall beauty on full display and five days full of activities, Tusculum University will be the place to be in October as Tennessee’s first higher education institution hosts alumni and the community for its annual Homecoming celebration, school officials said in a news release.
Wrapped around the theme “There’s No Place Like Homecoming,” this year’s event, to be held Wednesday, Oct. 19-Sunday, Oct. 23, will give Tusculum alumni another opportunity to return to campus, relive that special time in their lives and see what is new at the university.
But Homecoming is not designed solely for alumni enjoyment. Community members and Tusculum students, faculty and staff will have plenty of opportunities to participate in the variety of activities and soak in the ambience.
“We love Homecoming and the opportunity to reconnect with alumni, listen to their fascinating stories and learn how Tusculum prepared them to succeed after graduation,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “The community is also invited to come to campus and enjoy the festivities, including the parade and football game, and experience what makes Tusculum so special.”
Full details about Homecoming are available at https://go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/, where anyone interested in attending can view the schedule of activities and register for them. The link to Homecoming is also available on the home page of the university’s website, www.tusculum.edu.
Homecoming will feature activities that have been staples of this yearly event – the football game, the parade, the alumni breakfast, the annual alumni meeting and memorial service as well as the Athletics Hall of Fame dinner, all of which will be held Saturday. Another regular, returning feature is the Homecoming Golf Tournament, which will take place Friday. This year, the football game will feature Tusculum playing Emory & Henry College at 1:30 p.m. at Pioneer Field.
Activities added in recent years will be back, including the Pastors’ Prayer Breakfast Wednesday, and Farm to Table – the Pioneer Way – a homegrown meal Thursday. New this year is a student talent show in the Behan Arena Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center, which will be held Wednesday.
Homecoming will conclude with Tusculum Day at First Presbyterian Church of Greeneville, the university’s mother church. Hummel will preach during the 11 a.m. service.
“Fall is a spectacular time of year, and we encourage everyone to join us on our gorgeous and historic campus for our Homecoming activities,” said Nicole Rader, director of alumni and community engagement. “As our theme for this year indicates, Homecoming is a can’t-miss event that will rekindle memories and build new ones. We look forward to seeing everyone.”
Anyone with additional questions can email Rader at nrader@tusculum.edu or call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 423-636-7303.