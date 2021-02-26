Searching for victims in a smoke-filled, burning house can be challenging for firefighters.
Members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department conducted a “basic search review” this week monitored by a thermal imaging camera, fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
The camera gave instructors the ability to view firefighter crews as they searched. The exercise was held in the Tusculum public works building across from city hall on Alexander Street.
Firefighters carefully maneuvered in smoke-filled rooms.
“It is totally black otherwise. The fake smoke will not allow any vision. If the crews had the thermal imaging camera, it would be no challenge for them to maneuver through the maze and this drill was not TIC-specific for them,” Shelton said.
Related drills in firefighter use of the TIC camera will be held in the future.
The Tusuclum Volunteer Fire Department currently has 2 thermal imaging cameras that are mounted on the two primary fire trucks used. They are mounted in vehicle chargers with a spare battery each.
“This tool is carried by first-arriving crews to scan for heat signatures to pinpoint where a small smoldering fire may be, a room where a fire may be located, or the heat of a victim or downed firefighter,” Shelton said.
The TIC cameras used by the TVFD cost about $7,000 each.
“We try to demonstrate that these tools are just that, a tool. It is an electronic device in a hostile environment during a fire that gets beat around during the incident,” Shelton said. “We teach that they must still remain oriented to their surroundings and location inside a structure in the event of the TIC’s failure.”
The thermal imaging cameras in use give firefighters increased capability to save lives, Shelton said in an earlier interview.
“If you’re looking for the victims, you can find them. It can also find the fire,” Shelton said. “We can locate it and contain it. If it is a small fire, it will enable us to see where the hot spots are.”
Without a thermal imager, firefighters may have to rip out walls and cause other damage to get to a fire source, so the TIC also preserves property.
“Without this camera, you might have to tear out a large section of the wall and ceiling and search physically for it,” Shelton said.
Volunteer fire departments like Tusculum must constantly replace older and worn-out equipment, and add other needed equipment “to ensure compliance with standards and regulations of the modern fire service,” Shelton said.
Donations are always welcome. The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department is certified as a 501c3 nonprofit organization.