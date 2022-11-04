Greeneville educators are extremely concerned about a new state law that could cause a high number of students to fail third grade, according to discussion Tueday night at Eastview Elementary School.
Emotions were high as an estimated 40 parents and teachers learned more about the Tennessee Learning and Remediation Success Act, more commonly known as the “third grade retention law,” in one of a series of parent meetings organized by Greeneville City Schools.
State Rep. David Hawk listened to numerous concerns in the meeting that lasted nearly two hours and said he would take those concerns to his colleagues in Nashville with hopes of finding solutions.
The law requires retention for students who perform in the bottom two out of four performance levels on the English/Language Arts (ELA) portion of state achievement tests administered in April.
Dr. Suzanne Bryant, GCS assistant director for instruction, explained the process. After students take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP)/TNReady assessment in April, they are assigned to one of these four performance levels: Below Expectations, Approaching Expectations, Meets Expectations, or Exceeds Expectations in each subject area.
Students scoring Below or Approaching Expectations in ELA will be required to repeat third grade, she said, noting that the approaching category is “huge,” ranging from the 30th to 67th percentile.
As a result, more than 60% of third graders across the state will be impacted by the law, Bryant said.
One of the biggest concerns is that students, including high performers, will fail because they struggle on one portion of one test.
“The TCAP/TNReady assessment is very rigorous, and third grade is the first time a student will take this assessment,” a letter from GCS to parents explains. “The English/Language Arts assessment consists of a writing section and three multiple choice sections based on multiple reading passages. The scoring measures for Meets or Exceeds Expectations are extremely high.”
EastView third-grade ELA teacher Andrea O’Dell told Hawk her students know about the law and are asking if they could fail.
In tears she said, “These are children. They are 8 years old.”
A few other attendees cried or expressed frustration during the meeting.
Their concerns included:
- The impact failure will have on students’ mental health;
- The heavier load placed on teachers who will have larger classes because of adding retained students to new third graders;
- The inability for teachers to master their grade level because of shifting teachers with retained students;
- A lack of funding in lower grades to adequately prepare students for third grade;
- An increase in high school dropout rates among students who are retained in third grade;
- Families wanting to choose summer vacation time with family or Vacation Bible School over summer school;
- Lack of time or appropriate curriculum during the required four-week summer school that has been treated as summer camp;
- Lack of funding for staff to complete the required tutoring during the school year.
“I understand your frustrations,” Hawk told the crowd, “but the law also says you’ve got other opportunities and other alternatives.”
The alternatives to retention are listed in the GCS letter to parents.
Instead of retention, parents of students scoring Below Expectations can choose for their child to attend summer school with 90% attendance and participate in high-dosage, low ratio tutoring for the entirety of the upcoming school year or retest again prior to the school year and score Meets or Exceeds Expectations.
Parents of students scoring Approaching Expectations can choose summer school with 90% attendance or the same tutoring or the retesting.
Bryant noted that the retesting may not be an option because of how late in the school year the test scores are received from the state.
She did note, however, that GCS gives the STAR 360 assessment three times each year to measure how students are performing. If STAR 360 data indicates that a student is projected to score within the proficiency levels that are at-risk for retention, the school will inform the student’s family in January.
“Our teachers and principals are amazing,” Bryant said. “They meet regularly and always know where students stand.”
To help at home, she advised parents to make sure their children are reading at least 20 minutes each night. She also recommended reading software to use.
The letter to parents also lists groups of students who are exempt from retention:
- Students who have been previously retained in kindergarten, first, second, or third grade:
- English Language Learner students with less than two full years of instruction; and
- Students who received special education services focused on reading or fall under the “suspected disability” category.
EastView Principal Kelly Ford recommended removing the time requirement of two full years of instruction from the ELL exemption. “Please help us change this,” she told Rep. Hawk about the entire law as she thanked him for attending.
Hawk said discussion of the law began in 2020 as a way to combat learning loss that could be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was his understanding that the law was pushed by the state administration.
As a parent in GCS, Hawk commended the school system for the great job it does. “Our teachers are second to none. Our students are second to none,” he said.
Hawk presented two potential solutions to the law.
The first solution would allow the school and parents to take a more rounded look at whether the student should be retained.
The second solution would be to add a fifth category of Expectations so fewer students would be at risk of failing.
Previous parent meetings were held Oct. 18 at Highland Elementary School, Oct. 19 at Hal Henard Elementary School, and Oct. 20 at Tusculum View Elementary School. Hawk also attended the meetings at Hal Henard and Tusculum View.
“The concern is universal,” he said. “We don’t want our kids to be retained.”
A Zoom meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 17 for the TOPS online school.
Two Zoom meetings for parents who cannot attend in person are scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and noon Nov. 15. The Zoom links were sent in the parent letters and can be obtained by calling GCS central office at 423-787-8000.
Bryant said all three local state legistators were invited to the meeting. The letter to parents lists their email addresses. David Hawk’s is rep.david.hawk@capitol.tn.gov. State Sen. Steve Southerland’s email address is sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.gov. State Rep. Jeremy Faison’s email address is rep.jeremy.faison@capitol.tn.gov.
“Your voice matters,” Bryant said. She also mentioned a petition on the change.org website.
A check of the “Amend TCA 49-6-3115 — 3rd Grade Retention in TN” on Friday morning showed 2,327 signatures.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes told the group the law is opposed by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) and by a group of school system leaders in the First Tennessee region or Northeast Tennessee.
Hawk referred teachers and parents to State Rep. Mark White, chairman of the House Education Administration Committee. His email is rep.mark.white@capitol.tn.gov.
Hawk said to avoid sending “canned” form letters, but to write emails that come from the heart.
Hawk said he will take the feedback from the meetings and discuss it with the Education Committee members and other colleagues over the next couple of months. They are scheduled to reconvene in January.
“I’m here. I’m listening. I want our kids to succeed,” he said.
The full language of the law can be found online by searching for Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115.
Near the end of the meeting, Starnes told the teachers, “Keep showing up everyday and giving me your best effort, and I’ll give you my best effort.”