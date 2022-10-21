Numerous improvements have come to the Greeneville Municipal Airport since August, including the addition of a new pilot lounge in the fixed base operator building, mini split cooling and heating units, new signage and a new roof on the fixed base operator building.
Greeneville Airport Manager Steven Neeson is proud of the improvements, and he believes they are important steps to improve the look and function of the airport.
The new pilot lounge provides a space where airplane pilots can rest and relax after or before flights at the airport.
The pilot lounge contains two recliners, a phone charging tower, a television, wifi, and a laptop that pilots may use if they wish.
“We never had a lounge. It’s something we looked at having for awhile. We had a couple recliners around, but not a good quiet lounge area. We have corporate pilots come in at 7 a.m. but won’t leave until 5 p.m. They may have been up since 4 a.m. getting the plane ready and planning the flight. Now they have a place separate from noise and traffic coming in and out of the building to nap or relax or whatever they want,” Neeson said.
To create space for the pilot lounge, the airport converted a small office and a small flight planning room into one room. The renovation including tearing out the wall between the rooms, new flooring, a new coat of paint, and the removal of one of the doors.
The airport completed the renovations for about $3,500.
“It’s an excellent use of space. Everybody uses it,” Neeson said. “This building was built in the ‘60s. You made due with the space you have.”
Pilots have already been taking advantage of the new lounge.
“People that have been coming here for years have complimented us on it and say they like it. We have had a bunch of compliments. Just to have that available is a nice addition and a great feature to have,” Neeson said.
The pilot lounge is not the only addition to the building. Three new mini split heating and cooling units have also been installed.
The units were installed at no cost to the airport. The $13,000 improvement was funded by a grant through the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program by way of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The units will help heat and cool the building more effectively and efficiently.
“The new units are working well at heating and cooling and regulate the temperature much better than before. We run gas heat, but now with the addition of the mini splits we won’t use as much gas. It should be a cost saving for the airport,” Neeson said.
A new roof will also save the airport money, according to Neeson, and it is also a marked improvement over an aging and leaky roof on the building until recently.
The $29,000 roof replacement was completed through an American Rescue Plan grant.
The roof had never been replaced and was original to the building built in 1969.
During walk-through of the building by the Airport Authority Board in the summer, numerous ceiling tiles showed signs of having been water-damaged in the interior of the building.
Airport staff have done their best to replace the water-damaged tiles in the building’s ceiling, but according to Neeson, leaks in the roof were a continual issue.
“The roof always leaked. When the wind would blow a certain direction, it would blow rain under the flashing, and we would have to replace ceiling tiles all the time. Now the roof no longer leaks and we don’t have to keep using ceiling tiles,” Neeson said.
Neeson said the the old roof was also poorly insulated and had no roof decking, which led to major issues with heat loss in the colder months. The new roof has resolved that issue with the addition of plywood roof decking and new insulation.
“The heat would go straight out the roof. The new roof should save the airport and the taxpayer money with lower electricity and gas bills,” Neeson said.
New signage has been added to the airport, as well. A new sign now sits atop the fixed base operator building, and another new sign is planted in the ground next to the airport’s self-service fueling station.
The signs welcome pilots to the facility and to Greeneville and Greene County.
Neeson said the signage and the improvements to the facility are about putting Greeneville and Greene County’s best foot forward with those who enter the town and county through the airport.
“It’s just about making a good first impression. It’s a reflection on what people see when they come in their airplane and come to Greeneville,” Neeson said. “This is a front door to the community. That’s a thing that a lot of people living here may not see. When visitors or big companies, such as John Deere or Parker and those guys, come in here, this airport reflects on the whole town and county. If you have something that doesn’t look good, then it doesn’t give a person a good first impression of Greeneville and Greene County. In some aspects it’s like a beautification of the airport, some housekeeping things that needed to be updated.”
There are more improvements to come for the local airport, according to Neeson, including new signage near the end of runways and the repaving of some aprons around some hangars.
Neeson said that once that paving is done, all the pavement and tarmac at the airport will be less than three years old.
“There’s more to come. We are headed in the right direction,” Neeson said.
One thing that will help the airport make further improvements is access to more grant funding, which it will get for the next five years.
The Federal Aviation Administration recently changed Greeneville Municipal Airport’s designation from a “local” airport to a “regional” airport due to higher traffic.
According to Neeson, that bump up in the FAA organization ladder means that the Greeneville Airport will have access to more than $100,000 more in grant funding for the next five years through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed.
Neeson said that the airport had been eligible to apply for up to about $155,000 in grant funds as a “local” airport, but now will be able to apply for up to $295,000 in grant funds as a “regional” airport.
The change will take effect in 2023 and last until 2028.
Neeson says that he hopes residents in Greeneville and Greene County will develop an appreciation for the airport as an asset to the community.
“I have always wanted to see the people of Greeneville and Greene County have a more positive view of the airport. It isn’t just an exclusive club of people that uses the airport and benefits from it. We have fly-ins, the 5K on the runway, the Wings and Wheels event, plane jumping, flight school and Wings stationed here. We work with the high schools and their ROTC programs, the Young Eagles and the Civil Air Patrol. There is a lot,” Neeson said. “I just want everyone to see what is possible and what more can be possible in the future. I think we have come a long way. We are looking for more opportunities to facilitate future growth with companies, businesses and education. When we succeed, everybody else in the community can benefit from that.”
The third annual 5K on the Runway is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
The event is being hosted by the Greeneville Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN-015.
Registration is available either online at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2022/register .
or at the airport on race day.
Preregistration is $25, and on race day the fee is $35.