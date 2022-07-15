This Saturday the Depot Street Farmers Market will be celebrating all things corn. Along with peaches and cream and obsession corn, one of its vendors will be selling a homemade corn syrup for corn muffins or corn cakes.
The market will also be featuring salad greens Swiss Chard and all kinds of tomatoes from cherry to Romas to slicing tomatoes. Egg plants are starting to ripen, and the market will have its usual assortment of cucumbers and summer squashes. Beets (both red and golden) will be available along with rutabagas, and a couple of kinds of beans. Fresh chickens chicken sausage, turkey burgers and eggs will also be sold along with jams, jellies, honey, honey byproducts soaps. lotions, cut flowers, microgreens, breads, pastries and macaroons.
The Munchie Machine Food Truck selling nachos, tacos, and wraps will be set up. Music will be provided by the One Old Man Band.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather at 423-525-2621.