This Saturday at the Depot Street Farmers Market, Love’s Nursery will bring multicolored mums and other flowering fall plants and grasses like asters and butterfly bush. Late season tomatoes will still be available, along with sweet and hot peppers, okra, lettuce, salad greens, microgreens, fresh cut herbs, butternut and dumpling squash and the last of the green beans.
A new vendor, Fairwinds Farm, will be selling fresh beef. The chicken and egg vendors will also be there Saturday. Freshly cut flowers, honey and honey byproducts, apple butter and other jams and jellies and soaps and lotions will also be sold. Relish, cucumber pickles, pickled carrots, canned green beans, sour dough bread and carrot cake muffins, macaroons, zucchini bread, pies, pastries and cookies will also be featured.
Music this week will be provided by Classical Chaos. The market will be selling sausage biscuits as a fundraiser. This is the last week of the season for the University of Tennessee’s Extension Farmers Market Fresh program, which will be giving out samples of Apple Kale Salad along with the recipe and more.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.