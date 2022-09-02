This Saturday, the Depot Street Farmers Market will be selling fresh chicken, turkey Italian sausage and turkey burgers, along with a variety of eggs.
Tomatoes are still plentiful as are cucumbers, lettuces, peppers (both hot and green), potatoes, zucchini, kale, Swiss Chard, fresh herbs and microgreens. Vendors also be selling fresh carrots and winter squash like dumpling and butternut. Green beans and okra will also be available.
Peach bourbon BBQ sauce made with Makers Way Whiskey, peach preserves and spicy peach jam will be sold along with pickles, canned green beans and relish. Honey and honey byproducts will be available along with other jams and jellies like rosemary and hot pepper jelly and apple butter. Sourdough bread, carrot cake muffins, macaroons, zucchini bread and muffins, pies and fresh pastries will also be available. There will also be soaps, lotions, hand crafted items and spider ornaments at the market. Greeneville shirts and sweatshirts will be sold.
One Old Man Band will provide the music, and the market will sell breakfast biscuits and coffee as a fundraiser. The University of Tennessee Extension Green County will be handing out healthy food samples, recipes and other items.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.