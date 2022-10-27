This Saturday will be the final market day of 2022 for the Depot Street Farmers Market.
The market will host a trick-or-treat event in honor of Halloween. Many vendors will be dressed up for the occasion and will be handing out candy to children who visit their booths. There will also be candy given out at the market information booth.
As children gather candy, the adults can order breakfast or brunch from The I Don't Care Food Truck that features breakfast burritos, hamburgers and smoked meatloaf sandwiches.
Salad greens, lettuce, spinach and a variety of winter squashes will be sold, along with fresh herbs, microgreens and hydroponically grown tomatoes. Quince jam and apple butters will be featured along with other jams, jellies, honey and honey byproducts, relishes, and a variety of pickles. Vendors will also be selling chicken, turkey, chicken sausages, eggs and beef.
Sour dough bread and carrot cake muffins will be available along with other pastries, pies and cookies.
The Depot Street Farmers Market and many of its vendors will be part of the Shop Small Greene Holiday Market being held in the Partnership parking lot on Nov. 26.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.
The market will start back up the first weekend of May 2023.