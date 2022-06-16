On Saturday, the Depot Street Farmers Market will welcome back Dale Sutherland from Sunnyhill Greenhouses. Sunnyhill Greenhouses has been a regular vendor at the market for many years and will be selling plants, flowers and fresh tomatoes.
Blackberry jam will be returning along with other jams, jellies, honey, freshly baked bread, pies and macaroons.
The produce vendors will feature a variety of greens, summer squashes, cucumbers, beets, freshly cut herbs and fresh microgreens. They will also be selling fresh chickens, turkeys, beef and eggs (chicken duck and quail).
Customer will also be able to purchase artwork, spider ornaments, soaps and lotions.
Everything is made or produced within a 50-mile radius of Greeneville.
A piano will be available for people to show off their musical skills and to practice improvisation.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene Couty Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go the market's Facebook page or call Heather at 423-525-2621.