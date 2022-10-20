Even though the area has suffered through a hard frost, there will be plenty of cold weather produce to choose from Saturday at the Depot Street Farmers Market.
Lettuce, salad greens, fresh herbs, microgreens, and flowers will be sold. Also, hydroponic tomatoes will be available along with a variety of winter squashes. Vendors will also be selling honey and honey by-products, quince jam and other jams and jellies, pickles of all kinds, relishes, pastries, pies, sour dough bread and carrot cake muffins. Fresh chickens, sausage, turkeys and eggs will also be offered. Mums and other fall flowers will be there.
I Don't Care Food Truck will be selling breakfast and lunch items along with coffee and water. Josh Dean will entertain with his country-style music.
There are only two more markets after this week. The last market day will be Oct. 29 when many of the vendors will be dressing up for Halloween and most will be handing out candy to kids of all ages.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.