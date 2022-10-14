This Saturday at the Depot Street Farmers Market may be the last week of the season to get fresh summer vegetables if this area gets a hard frost. Tomatoes, cucumbers, okra, lettuce, salad greens, fresh herbs, microgreens and flowers will be sold. Other produce available are butternut and dumpling squash, kale, collards and turnips.
Jams, jellies, fig jam apple butter and pear butter, along with pickled cucumbers, pickled carrots, canned green beans and relishes will be featured. Fresh chickens, breakfast sausage, turkey, beef and eggs will be sold. Bob the Baker will be at the market selling his sourdough bread and carrot cake muffins. Pies, pastries, cookies and sweet breads will also be sold. Mums will also be available.
The I Don’t Care Food Truck will be selling breakfast foods and smoked meatloaf sandwiches. Josh Dean will provide the music.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.