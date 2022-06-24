With the hot weather and the little bit of rain the area has received, farmers and growers are bringing more produce to sell at the Depot Street Farmers Market, according to a news release.
The market is starting to see more tomatoes, cucumbers, a variety of summer squashes (yellow, pattypan and zucchini), early beans and peas. On Saturday, there will also be beets, onions, kale, chard, salad greens, microgreens and freshly cut herbs at the market.
Three different kinds of fresh eggs, fresh chicken and fresh beef will be available along with jams, jellies, honey, baked bread, pastries and macaroons.
A vendor will also be selling soaps, lotions and spider ornaments.
Bluegrass music will be provided by Dan Daniels. Complimentary coffee, iced tea and water will be offered at the information booth.
Everything is made or produced within a 50-mile radius of Greeneville.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather at 423-525-2621.