Vendors at the Depot Street Farmers Market will begin selling fall produce Saturday. This includes dumpling and butternut squash.
Tomato season is still going strong with many different kinds: paste, slicing and cherry. Beans and okra are available along with a variety of green, red, banana and hot peppers of all different levels of the Scoville Heat Units. The summer salad greens are still being sold along with Swiss chard, kale, fresh herbs and microgreens.
Canned goods are starting to be processed and sold. Pickles, green beans, relishes will be available. One vendor will be selling peach bourbon BBQ sauce made with Maker's Way whiskey, peach preserves and spicy peach pepper jam. Other jams and jellies like rosemary jelly and hot pepper jelly will be offered alongside honey and honey byproducts and soaps and lotions. Sourdough breads, muffins, pastries, and macaroons will be available. Fresh chicken, turkey and eggs, teas, and fresh cut flowers will also be sold, as well as spider ornaments.
Bass player Aaron Dingus will provide music. The University of Tennessee Extension Greene County Fresh will hand out samples of food and recipes and other items.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.