This Saturday at the Depot Street Farmers Market there will be plenty of produce to choose from. Late tomatoes will be available along with winter squash like butternut and delicta. Salad greens and salad mixes will also be sold, as will fresh cut herbs, peppers of all kinds, microgreens, okra and freshly cut flowers.
Locally raised beef, chicken, chicken breakfast sausage, turkey and eggs will be offered along with canned green beans, relish, pickled carrots and cucumber pickles. Pear and apple butter will be featured along with other jams, jellies, honey, honey by-products, lotions, soap and herbal infused vinegars. Sourdough breads, carrot cake muffins, macaroons, pies, cookies and other pastries will also be available.
The I Don’t Care Food Truck will be set up and selling a variety of breakfast and lunch items.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.