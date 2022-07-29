This Saturday, the Depot Street Farmers Market expects to have a continued bounty of summer produce including corn, lots of tomatoes, summer squashes, onions, cucumbers, salad greens, Swiss Chard, kale, garlic, fresh cut herbs, microgreens, green beans and eggplant.
Organizers say they hope the first cuttings of okra will be available this week or next. The market will also be selling both hot and sweet peppers.
Chicken and egg vendors will be at the market along with its honey vendor, who will also be selling fresh berries. Sour dough bread, carrot cake muffins, a variety of summer flavored macaroons, pies, cookies, sweet rolls, jams and jellies will also be sold this week.
Fresh lotions and homemade soaps will be available along with spider ornaments, freshly cut flowers and teas.
2 Dogs and A Hawg Food Truck will be selling quarter-pound hot dogs with different topping choices, quarter-pound sausage with peppers and onions, loaded nachos, freshly squeezed lemonade and sweet tea.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Mary Goldman at 423-342-7006.