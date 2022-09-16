This Saturday at the Depot Street Farmers Market fall vegetables and fruit will start to be sold. Butternut squash, apples and possibly pears will be featured. There will also be salad greens, peppers, tomatoes, okra, tomatoes, fresh herbs, microgreens and homemade salad dressing available. Cucumber pickles, picked relish, canned green beans, pickled carrots, and homemade peach BBQ sauce will be featured along with apple butter, fig jam, other jams and jellies and herbal infused vinegars.
Love’s Nursery will bring an assortment of mums and fall plants to sell. There will also be Bob the Baker’s sour dough bread, rolls and carrot cake muffins along with other pies, pastries, macaroons, zucchini bread, fresh cut flowers, soaps and lotions. Fresh eggs, chicken, turkey and quail will be available.
This will be the second to the last week of the University of Tennessee’s Extension Farmers Market Fresh program, which will be serving boiled egg sandwiches with fresh spinach and tomatoes and giving out samples of other things.
The One Old Man Band will play this week. Summerfield Stitches will offer an assortment of Greene Pride shirts and hats.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.