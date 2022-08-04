This Saturday, the Depot Street Farmers Market will have corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, summer squashes, onions, salad greens, kale, Swiss Chard, eggplant, okra, fresh cut herbs and microgreens.
The Master Gardeners are bringing turkey craw beans and Cherokee trail of tears beans. Turkey Craw beans are the dominant bean in the area within a hundred-mile radius of the Cumberland Gap and The Cherokee Trail of tears bean is an heirloom bean carried by the Cherokee people on their forced exodus from this area.
Blueberry jam, sauce and syrup will be featured along with other jams, jellies, soaps and lotions. The bee vendor is having an ugly soap sale, made from the byproducts of bees. The market will also be selling eggs, fresh chicken and turkey along with sourdough bread, macaroons, pastries and cookies.
Returning is the University of Tennessee Extension Greene County Farmers Market Fresh booth, where shoppers can get recipes and sample food along with other giveaways. The booth will be setting up through the month of September. The music this week will be provided by 12-year-old violinist Chloe Suarez. She plays tunes from jazz to vintage classics to hymns to Appalachian folk music.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.