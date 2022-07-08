This Saturday at the Depot Street Farmers Market should see a lot of produce available with the rain and heat the area has had the last few days.
A variety of tomatoes will be featured at many of the produce stands, along with several different kinds of summer squash (patty pan, yellow and zucchini), plenty of cucumbers, onions and green beans. Also available will be microgreens, salad greens and Swiss chard. Fresh chickens, chicken sausage, turkey parts, turkey burgers will be sold along with fresh farm eggs.
Flower vendors will be selling fresh flowers, and bakers will be selling fresh sour dough bread, rolls, pies, and macaroons. Also being featured this week are jams, jellies, honey, honey byproducts, soap, lotions and spider ornaments.
Organizers say they hope corn vendors will be able to harvest enough to bring to the market. If not this week, they will have it next week when the market will be celebrating the ever-popular corn on the cob.
The Big Springs Master Gardeners will be answering gardening or lawn questions at their Ask A Master Gardener booth. Music will be provided by One Old Man Band. Complementary coffee, tea and water will be available at the information booth.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather at 423-525-2621.