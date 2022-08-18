The Depot Street Farmers Market will host a community blood drive Saturday. The first 50 people giving blood will receive a free T-shirt and five dollars in market bucks that can be spent at the market, that day or on another day, organizers said.
This will probably be the last week for corn from the Ottinger farm. Many different kinds of tomatoes, beans, summer squash and butternut squash are available. Watermelons are starting to ripen and will be featured along with hot peppers, green peppers, potatoes, Swiss chard, salad greens, microgreens and fresh herbs.
Along with jams, jellies, honey and honey by-products, the market will be selling pickles and canned green beans. It will also be selling breads, pastries, macaroons, fresh chicken and turkey and a variety of eggs. The tea vendor will be returning along with folks selling fresh bouquets of flowers.
Gypsy Road Eatery food truck will be selling breakfast items like biscuits and gravy and breakfast tacos, and the music will be provided by One Old Man Band. The University of Tennessee Extension Greene County Fresh will be handing out samples of food and recipes, along with some other free gifts.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.