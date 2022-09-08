This Saturday, the Depot Street Farmers Market will have available tomatoes of all kinds and peppers, both hot and sweet, along with salad greens and Swiss Chard.
Okra is still in season and will be until the first frost. Fresh herbs and microgreens will be offered, along with homemade salad dressings, pickled carrots, canned green beans, relish and cucumber pickles. Apple butter and other assortments of jams and jellies will be sold, along with macaroons, pastries, pies, zucchini bread, carrot cake muffins and sour dough bread.
The winter squashes are now ripening and being sold, along with fresh carrots. Soaps and lotions will also be available. Broccoli, cabbage and Chinese cabbage plants will be available.
Greeneville T-shirts and sweatshirts will be sold.
Josh Dean will provide music. The Big Springs Master Gardeners Ask Us booth will be set up to answer gardening questions. The University of Tennessee Extension Green County will offer samples of healthy foods and provide recipes and other free items.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.