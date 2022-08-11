This Saturday, customers can celebrate National Farmers Market Day with their favorite farmer, producer and grower at the Depot Street Farmers Market.
Since this is the peak of the growing season, the market will have corn this week and next, tomatoes, cucumbers, summer squashes, rutabagas, and the first butternut squash of the season. It will also be selling salad greens, fresh cut herbs, kale, Swiss Chard, onions, hot peppers and potatoes along with fresh microgreens.
Fresh chicken, turkey, quail, eggs, honey and jams and jellies will also be sold. This week, the market will also be selling canned beans and pickles, soaps and lotions, along with sour bread, pastries, cookies, and macaroons.
As part of the market’s National Farmers Market Day celebration, Gypsy Road Eatery food truck will be selling breakfast items and The One Old Man Band will be providing the music. Raw Chef Jane, who is often featured on Daytime Tri-Cities, will be doing a food demonstration featuring food from market vendors at 11 a.m. The Big Spring Master Gardener Association will have their Ask Us booth available for gardening questions and will be offering samples of different tomatoes for customers to try and rate as their favorite of the year. Free face painting will be offered to children and adults. The University of Tennessee Extension Greene County Fresh will be giving out recipes, food samples and other free gifts.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather Youngblood at 423-525-2621.