This Saturday, the Depot Street Farmers Market invites customers to get all their Fourth of July picnic foods, including produce to make salads and chicken to put on the grill.
Along with the freshly raised chicken and eggs (blue, white, brown and duck eggs) vendors will be selling tomatoes, new potatoes, kale and summer squashes (zucchini, green, pattypan, and yellow), along with cucumbers and onions. There will be salad greens, tomatoes, gourmet tommy toes (blue berry, napa and chardonnay), microgreens and fresh herbs and flowers.
Shoppers will also be able to buy soaps, lotions, honey and honey byproducts, jams, jellies and apple butter, along with baked goods such as sour dough breads, plants, pies, cookies and macaroons, as well as spider ornaments.
Music will be provided by Aaron Dingus, who performs solo instrumental music.
The market honors SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. SNAP customers receive up to $20 in Free Food Bucks to be used on fruits and vegetables.
The Depot Street Farmers Market is located at the Greene County Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until products are sold out.
For more information go to the market’s Facebook page or call Heather at 423-525-2621.