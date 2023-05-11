The Depot Street Farmers Market invites patrons to celebrate Mother's Day on Saturday. Nourish Kids, an organization that provides an opportunity for children to engage in the local food system through games and demonstrations and exposure to new locally grown foods, will be sponsoring an event for children. Each child will get to plant a tomato plant to take home and will also get $5 in produce bucks that can be spent on fruits, vegetables, vegetable plants and herbs. The kids can also plant a marigold plant to give to their mothers. The kids’ booth is located between the Spider and the Bee and Not Your Grandmother's Jam.
Other Mother's Day gifts available are soaps, lotions, hanging crystals, T-shirts, fresh flowers and CBD products. Fresh strawberries will be available along with salad mix, kale, spinach, collards, mustard greens, and fresh cut herbs. Shoppers can also purchase a variety of plants — herbs, vegetable starters and flowers. Sour dough bread and carrot cake muffins, pies, pastries, cookies and macaroons will be sold. A variety of jams, jellies, pickles and relish will be sold as well as fresh eggs, chicken, pork and beef.
Los Pollitos Loco Food Truck will be selling Colombian inspired dishes like Cuban sandwiches, BBQ pork, breakfast empanadas and sweet desserts. All American Coffee will be selling coffee, coffee drinks and herbal teas. Ryan Norton will be providing the music. He plays country soul on an acoustic guitar.
The market is located in the Greene County Partnership lot, 115 Academy St., behind the Greeneville Light and Power building, and its hours are from 8 a.m. until noon. They accept SNAP benefits and are participating in the Double Food Bucks program where SNAP customers can receive up to $20 to be used on produce.
There will be no market Saturday, May 20, since the Iris Festival is taking place downtown that weekend. For more information call Heather at 423-525-2621 or go to the market's Facebook page.