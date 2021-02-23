This week is the last to pay 2020 county property taxes before they become delinquent.
County property taxes not paid this week will be become delinquent on March 1, according to an announcement from the Greene County Trustee’s Office.
Taxpayers who are unable to pay the total amount due by the Feb. 28 deadline may make a partial payment, according to the announcement. Interest will accrue on any unpaid balances beginning next Monday.
Payments can be made at the Trustree’s Office, which is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Property tax payments may also be made on Saturday when the office will be open 8 a.m. to noon.
Property tax payments made by mail that have a February postmark will be accepted as paid on time, according to the announcement. Those paying by mail are asked to include the tax notice stub so that the payment will be properly applied.
Taxpayers may also pay property taxes online by visiting www.tennesseetrustee.com or by phone at 1-877-768-5048.
A convenience fee of 2.75% applies to card payments. A $2.75 convenience fee applies to e-check payments. An additional fee of 25 cents applies to phone payments.
For more information, call the trustee’s office at 423-798-1705.