The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the case of a Mosheim man charged in Georgia with murder and other felony crimes.
Larry Edward Thomas, 52, faces charges of murder and homicide by vehicle in Gwinnett County in connection with a 2016 crash during a police pursuit that killed a retired couple in the other car.
The case had been scheduled to go to trial in March, but was continued indefinitely as part of a court order similar to the one in Tennessee suspending all jury trials in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is also a new prosecutor on the case. Stephen Fern, a Gwinnett County assistant district attorney, was assigned the case in April after ADA Mike Morrison left to join the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Macon, Georgia.
Fern said Thursday that it’s possible that Thomas could still go to trial in 2020, but added the pandemic creates many uncertainties as the court system remains under a Georgia Supreme Court order suspending jury trials. The order has been extended five times.
“We are unable to seat a jury and at this point, we are in a holding pattern,” Fern said. “We cannot empanel jurors, neither a jury or a grand jury.”
FEDERAL SENTENCE
Thomas was transferred from federal custody earlier this year to authorities in Gwinnett County, near Atlanta, to await trial. Thomas, also known by the nickname “Scary Larry,” received a 200-month prison sentence in September 2019 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville after entering guilty pleas to methamphetamine possession and firearms-related offenses committed in Greene County in 2015.
Thomas is charged in the Georgia case with 23 criminal counts that include murder, homicide by vehicle and drug possession offenses. The charges were filed after a vehicle collision in Gwinnett County during a police pursuit of a car driven by Thomas that resulted in the deaths of a retired couple. Thomas was free on bond on the Greene County charges at the time of the wreck.
Thomas, formerly of Bewley Road, is charged with six counts of felony murder and 17 other offenses.
Thomas was driving a Ford Crown Victoria sedan on the night of Jan. 28, 2016, that collided with a Mercedes sedan in Gwinnett County as the Ford was being pursued by a Johns Creek Police Department officer from neighboring Fulton County.
Killed were the driver and passenger in the Mercedes, 77-year-old Kryzysztof Krawczynski and 78-year-old Elzbieta Gurtler-Krawczynska, both of Norcross, Georgia.
Late that night, a Johns Creek police officer spotted the car driven by Thomas with a burned-out tag light. Johns Creek is a suburb of Atlanta in Fulton County.
The Johns Creek officer attempted to pull the car over for a traffic violation. Police reports said that Thomas appeared to stop, but then suddenly accelerated, reaching speeds up to 83 mph. A 4-mile pursuit that began in Fulton County and crossed the Gwinnett County line ensued.
The two-minute chase ended when the Ford collided with the Mercedes at an intersection, killing Krawczynski and Gurtler-Krawczynska, who were married and both retired researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The couple were returning home from a dinner celebrating Gurtler-Krawczynska’s 78th birthday. They were buried in their native country, Poland.
Larry and his son, passenger Jesse Cole Thomas, were both injured and treated at a hospital before initial charges against them were filed.
At a hearing after the Thomases’ arrest, a Johns Creek police officer told a judge that Larry Thomas appeared to be high on cocaine.
Police found a variety of drugs inside Thomas’ car, including 170 grams of methamphetamine, LSD and heroin, along with a firearm.
Larry Thomas is charged in Georgia with six counts of felony murder, with each count predicated on a different underlying crime. Thomas is also charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; trafficking in methamphetamine; trafficking in morphine, opium or heroin; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
GREENE COUNTY CASE
Larry and Jesse Thomas were arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 6, 2015, in Greene County and charged with drug possession and other offenses.
Deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance at a house in the 7400 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. During the investigation, deputies located an off-road vehicle reported stolen in December 2013 in Greene County.
Also found were meth, marijuana, seven firearms, electronics and $13,000 in cash. Thomas was initially charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell or deliver and possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell or deliver, along with theft-related offenses.
Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2015, Larry Thomas traveled to Atlanta on behalf of a Greene County man to purchase meth from a named defendant and others, according to documents filed in federal court in connection with the case that resulted in the 200-month sentence.
Jesse Thomas, 22, also formerly of the Bewley Road address, was a passenger in the car driven by his father and was charged with felony drug possession offenses.
Jesse Thomas was sentenced in June 2018 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to a prison term of 101 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of an illegal firearm that had not been registered in connection with the 2015 Greene County case.
Other drug possession and firearms-related charges against Jesse Thomas were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. His sentence runs concurrently with another imposed in July 2017 in Gwinnett County, Georgia, for convictions on drug possession charges following the January 2016 crash of the car driven by his father.
Fern said Thursday that the case of Larry Thomas will be prioritized among other violent felony cases delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The trial date just depends (on the Georgia Supreme Court) order being lifted,” Fern said. “It could conceivably be this year, next year or the year after that.”