The case of a Mosheim man charged in Georgia with murder and other felony crimes nearly five years ago could go to trial this year.
Larry Edward Thomas, 52, faces charges of murder and homicide by vehicle in Gwinnett County in connection with a 2016 crash during a police pursuit that killed a retired couple in another car.
A prosecutor recently assigned to the case said Thursday the delay in Thomas’ case brings up potential Speedy Trial Act issues, but added the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in resolution of all criminal cases in Gwinnett County.
“There are no trial dates so far. It is one of the cases I inherited,” said Brandon Delfunt, an assistant district attorney with the Gwinnett County Drug and Gang Task Force.
Thomas’ case was previously assigned to two other prosecutors who have since left the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.
The case had been scheduled to go to trial in March 2020, but was continued indefinitely as part of a Georgia Supreme Court court order similar to the one in Tennessee suspending all jury trials in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Court orders like the one in Tennessee remain in place in Georgia.
“We cannot impanel jurors, neither a jury or a grand jury,” Stephen Fern, the previous prosecutor in the case, said last year.
Delfunt said his office is currently reviewing 13 speedy trail demands, Thomas’ case among them.
“In 2021, we’re going to try to make this case a priority,” Delfunt said. “I suspect this is a case we will get to because he’s been in custody for a long time.”
Thomas was transferred from federal custody in 2020 to authorities in Gwinnett County, near Atlanta, to await trial. Thomas, also known by the nickname “Scary Larry,” received a 200-month prison sentence in September 2019 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville after entering guilty pleas to methamphetamine possession and firearms-related offenses committed in Greene County in 2015.
GEORGIA CASE
Thomas is charged in Georgia with 23 criminal counts that include murder, homicide by vehicle and felony drug possession offenses. The charges were filed after a vehicle collision in Gwinnett County during a police pursuit of a car driven by Thomas that resulted in two deaths. Thomas was free on bond on the Greene County charges at the time of the wreck.
Thomas, formerly of Bewley Road, is charged with six counts of felony murder and 17 other offenses.
Thomas was driving a Ford Crown Victoria sedan on the night of Jan. 28, 2016, that collided with a Mercedes sedan in Gwinnett County as the Ford was being pursued by a Johns Creek Police Department officer from neighboring Fulton County.
Killed were the married couple in the Mercedes, 77-year-old Kryzysztof Krawczynski and 78-year-old Elzbieta Gurtler-Krawczynska, both of Norcross, Georgia.
The police pursuit began after a Johns Creek police officer spotted the car driven by Thomas with a burned-out tag light. Johns Creek is a suburb of Atlanta in Fulton County.
The Johns Creek officer attempted to pull the car over for a traffic violation. Police reports said that Thomas appeared to stop, but then suddenly accelerated, reaching speeds up to 83 mph. A 4-mile pursuit that began in Fulton County and crossed the Gwinnett County line ensued.
The two-minute chase ended when the Ford collided with the Mercedes at an intersection, killing Krawczynski and Gurtler-Krawczynska, both retired researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The couple were returning home from a dinner celebrating Gurtler-Krawczynska’s 78th birthday. They were buried in their native country, Poland.
Larry Thomas and his son, passenger Jesse Cole Thomas, were both injured and treated at a hospital before initial charges against them were filed.
During a court hearing after the Thomases’ arrest, a Johns Creek police officer told a judge that Larry Thomas appeared to be high on cocaine.
Police found a variety of drugs inside Thomas’ car, including more than six pounds of methamphetamine, LSD and heroin, along with a firearm.
Larry Thomas is charged in Georgia with six counts of felony murder, with each count predicated on a different underlying crime.
Thomas is also charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; trafficking in methamphetamine; trafficking in morphine, opium or heroin; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
GREENE COUNTY CASE
Larry and Jesse Thomas were arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 6, 2015, and charged with drug possession and other offenses.
Deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance at a house in the 7400 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. During the investigation, deputies located an off-road vehicle reported stolen in December 2013 in Greene County.
Deputies also found meth, marijuana, seven firearms, electronics and $13,000 in cash. Thomas was initially charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell or deliver and possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell or deliver, along with theft-related offenses.
Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2015, Larry Thomas traveled to Atlanta on behalf of a Greene County man to purchase meth from a named defendant and others, according to documents filed in federal court in connection with the case that resulted in the 200-month sentence.
Jesse Thomas, 23, also formerly of the Bewley Road address, was a passenger in the car driven by his father and was charged with felony drug possession offenses.
Jesse Thomas was sentenced in June 2018 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to a prison term of 101 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of an illegal firearm that had not been registered in connection with the 2015 Greene County case.
Other drug possession and firearms-related charges against Jesse Thomas were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. His sentence runs concurrently with another imposed in July 2017 in Gwinnett County, Georgia, for convictions on drug possession charges following the January 2016 crash of the car driven by his father.