Thomas J. Wright retires on Sept. 1 as a Circuit Court judge, but he will continue to serve the Tennessee Courts system as a senior judge.
The appointment of Wright was announced Friday.
Wright’s service as a senior judge is for a four-year term that begins on Sept. 1.
Wright has been a 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge since 2006. He served as Greene County General Sessions Court and Juvenile Court judge from 1998 to 2006.
The Tennessee Supreme Court can appoint senior judges “when one or more judicial districts require additional resources and the appointment will promote the effective administration of justice in the state,” a news release said.
Senior judges can serve by designation of the chief justice in any judicial district in the state and often travel as needed. Wright’s appointment will help address the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many aspects of the court system in Tennessee, Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said.
“The court is excited that Judge Wright has agreed to take on the role of senior judge and will continue to serve the people of Tennessee,” Bivins said. “The appointment of Judge Wright will allow us to strategically cover cases which have been delayed by the pandemic and cases in which local judges have conflicts that prohibit them from hearing cases.”
Wright, 62, is looking forward to spending more time with his family after retirement from the full-time Circuit Court position, but willingly takes on the duties of senior judge.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue serving the people of Tennessee as a senior judge on a part-time basis. I am grateful to our Supreme Court justices for this appointment and humbled by their confidence in me. This appointment gives me one more thing to look forward to as I retire from full-time judicial office,” Wright said Sunday.
He said his commitment is to work “about two weeks a month on whatever the Supreme Court assigns me.”
Cases Wright will preside over “could be of any type from juvenile to appellate, but I anticipate most will be circuit, chancery, or criminal cases in East Tennessee,” he said.
Since the 2015 retirement of Judge Jon Kerry Blackwood, there has not been a senior judge in the Eastern Grand Division of the state. There are only four senior judges authorized by the General Assembly and appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court. Currently, there is one in the west and two in the Middle Grand Division.
Wright said he had been planning to work “about half time” after retiring from Circuit Court “and was getting that set up when I was asked if I would be interested in applying to be a senior judge.”
“It made total sense for (my wife) Dawn and I as it would allow me to work part-time at something I am good at and am comfortable doing. I will not be obligated to be available in the 3rd Judicial District as I currently am, so we can travel and spend the additional time we want with our children and grandchildren. And, I get to keep state health insurance, which is big since I am not yet eligible for Medicare,” Wright said.
Wright, who will work on a “case-by-case” basis, keeps busy outside the courtroom. He serves as the Greeneville High School football team chaplain, on the local board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and as a leader with YoungLife, another Christian organization that works with high school students.
“I am deeply honored by this appointment,” Wright said in the news release. “I am excited about this next phase of life, both personally and professionally.”
Wright was elected to an eight-year term on the Circuit Court bench that ends in 2022. As he transitions into the senior judge position, the state Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for Circuit Court judge in the 3rd Judicial District to fill out the remainder of Wright’s term.
Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys, at least 30 years old, Tennessee residents for five years and are 3rd Judicial District residents. The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Applicants have until 1 p.m. Tuesday to complete and submit the Trial Court Vacancy Commission application.
The application is available at www.TNCourts.gov.
Each candidate must submit by the July 27 deadline the original signed and unbound application, in addition to a digital copy of the application in order to have their name placed on the list of candidates for the judicial vacancy. Complete application instructions are at www.TNCourts.gov .
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31 to consider applicants. The hearing will be held in a 3rd Judicial District location to be announced at a later date.
Several lawyers and prosecutors have expressed interest in the position.
They include Greeneville lawyer Crystal Jessee, 3rd Judicial District Assistant District Attorney General Bradley Mercer and Rogersville lawyer William E. Phillips.