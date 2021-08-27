To many, Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wright embodies the best qualities a judge should exhibit in the courtroom.
Wright, who officially retires Wednesday as 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge, this week discussed what he feels those qualities are.
“I believe the absolute starting point for a judge is integrity. We must have a legal system run by people in whom we know we can repose our trust. I have described the office as a sacred public trust,” Wright said. “While I am as flawed as anyone else, in a take on the words of Chris Kyle, the ‘American Sniper,’ I am willing to meet my Maker and answer for every decision I have made as judge. I know that not all of my decisions were ‘right,’ but in every case I did my very best to determine what was right and to rule that way.”
Judges need to be smart, “but they also need to be wise,” Wright said.
“Life experience plays a significant role for me in making decisions. But more important than my life experience is my relationship with God. Twenty-three years ago when I began my judicial career I knew that I needed wisdom to do justice, and I drew on the experience of Solomon who, as a young ruler, asked God to give him such wisdom.
“I decided that instead of the traditional opening of court, which often concluded with ‘may God save this honorable court and the State of Tennessee,’ I wanted to make it my prayer. So for me, the opening ends with the court officer saying, ‘may God grant this court wisdom to do justice.’”
“My success as a judge is directly attributable to that prayer being answered day after day,” Wright said.
Judges also need some humility, Wright said.
“We need judges who are confident enough to make tough calls, but they must also be humble enough to realize they might be wrong. I tried to listen carefully to the arguments of the attorneys at the end of a case to determine if there was a perspective I was missing in my analysis,” he said. “Judges need at least enough humility to be willing to listen and try to understand the arguments and reasoning of the litigants and attorneys.”
Wright said that much of his judicial philosophy “finds its roots” in the late U.S. District Judge Thomas G. Hull, “and the example and advice he provided.”
Hull, a former 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge, served as a federal court judge in Greeneville from 1983 until his retirement in 2006. Wright spent time as Hull’s law clerk in the 1980s.
“Justice is time-sensitive. To the extent reasonably possible cases need to be resolved as soon as possible,” Wright said.
“Don’t let the trees obscure the forest. In other words, keep a ‘big picture’ mentality that isn’t lost in the details. Determine the ‘bottom line.’ Judge Hull would say, ‘Let’s get down to the lick-log.’ I don’t suppose I have ever really known what a lick-log is, but I know it means the most important thing, the bottom line, the essence of the case,” Wright said.
“I would never have been where I am without the experience and mentoring Judge Hull provided me,” Wright said.
Wright offered some other perspectives about being a successful judge.
“Be in control of the courtroom. If you don’t take control, the lawyers will. Formality breeds respect. Respect for the court and the process engenders respect for the rulings,” he said.
“Figure out the right thing to do and find the legal support to do it,” Wright added.