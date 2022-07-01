The Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to conduct saturation enforcement patrols, sobriety, and seat belt checkpoints this holiday weekend to help keep citizens safe, the agency said in a news release. The Highway Patrol will maximize manpower by partnering with local agencies, according got the news release.
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring safety on our roadways this Fourth of July weekend,” said Col. Matt Perry. “Troopers will be working diligently to curb distracted driving, enforce speed limits, make sure everyone is buckled up, and stop impaired drivers. I want everyone to have a fun weekend of celebration and to be safe about it. Please do your part by paying attention to the speed limits, ignoring your phone while driving, and making sure you and your passengers are wearing seatbelts. The most important step in planning your celebration is designating a sober driver or planning to use a ride-share service. Whatever you do, don’t drink and drive.”
During the 2021 Fourth of July holiday period, eight people were killed in fatal traffic crashes, the Highway Patrol reported. Of those: three of the fatalities were alcohol-related; six of the people killed were motor vehicle occupants; four people were killed not wearing a seat belt; and two motorcyclists died in fatal traffic crashes, one of them wearing a helmet properly.
The Highway Patrol asks that anyone who sees an impaired or reckless driver to dial 911 or THP (847).