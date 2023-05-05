THP Investigating Fatal Crash On Jones Bridge Road May 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues an investigation of a crash that happened about 1:10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Jones Bridge Road.One fatality was reported.First responders remained on scene Friday afternoon.The crash involved a single vehicle. Further information was not immediately available. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes