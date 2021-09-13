Authorities are investigating a fatal wreck in the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in eastern Greene County.
A passing driver reported called 911 about 12:30 p.m. Monday and reported seeing a vehicle in a ravine off the roadway.
Emergency responders found the victim in a Ford pickup that had gone off the road in a sharp curve. Two trucks with winches were used to pull the truck about 100 feet back up to the roadway.
It wasn’t clear Monday afternoon when the crash happened.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and the Rescue Squad were also on the scene Monday afternoon.