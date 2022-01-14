With cold weather and possible precipitation in the forecast, the Tennessee Highway Patrol this week offered safe driving tips for winter weather.
“If you must drive, please drive safely, and allow extra time to reach your destination. If your vehicle breaks down, activate your hazard lights, and remain in your vehicle,” Sgt. Noah Click said in a news release.
- Motorists can dial 847 (THP) if in need of highway assistance, or 911 in the event of an emergency.
Winter safe driving tips include:
- Maintain your vehicle with a minimum of a half tank of gas.
- Make sure the vehicle battery is maintained. Most auto parts stores will check batteries for free.
- Keep a set of jumper cables or portable booster in the vehicle.
- Check windshield washer fluid and add de-icer fluid if needed. Do not add water.
- Check windshield wipers and replace if wipers are skipping, streaking, or cracked.
- Remember if wipers are on, headlights are on.
- Check tire air pressure in your tires, including the spare. Check tread depth on tires.
- Have a bag of cat litter or sand for traction on slippery surfaces.
- Keep blankets, flashlights, and extra batteries in your vehicle
- Keep a coat, gloves, scarf, hat/toboggan, a pair of socks and if possible, a pair of waterproof shoes in the vehicle.
- Keep a first aid kits in the vehicle.
- Keep a cell phone charger in the vehicle.
- Have nonperishable snacks, drinking water and any medication that might be needed in the vehicle.