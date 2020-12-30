The Tennessee Highway Patrol “will conduct an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign” during the 2020 New Year’s Eve holiday period beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, a THP news release said.
State troopers will perform saturation patrols, in addition to seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints over the New Year’s holiday time frame.
Greene County and all of Tennessee’s 95 counties "will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday as we end 2020,” the news release said.
“Your safety is our priority. I have instructed my captains across the state to assign troopers during peak times for crashes and driving under the influence incidents. We will not tolerate impaired drivers over New Year’s Eve or anytime,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Matt Perry said in the release.
State troopers “will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law,” Perry said.
During the 2019-20 New Year’s holiday period, five people were killed in five traffic crashes on Tennessee roads.
Of the five vehicular fatalities, two were single vehicle crashes, and three were multiple vehicle crashes.
Two occupants killed were not wearing seat belts. Alcohol was involved in three of the traffic deaths, according to the THP.
State troopers arrested 4,537 drivers for DUI from Jan. 1 through Dec. 24, 2020.
In 2019, the number of arrests made during the same time frame was 5,627, the release said.
For information about statewide sobriety and driver license checkpoints for the upcoming holiday period, go to https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html.
Other local law enforcement agencies also plan enhanced sobriety enforcement efforts over the New Year’s holiday.