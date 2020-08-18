Law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers over the coming Labor Day holiday.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from Aug. 21 through Sept. 7.
“This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide,” a news release said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints and increased saturation patrols targeting impaired drivers on Greene County roadways.
The campaign will also feature increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with the sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement.
The aim is “to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year,” the release said.
“The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the State of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time,mandatory drug and alcohol treatment,” and could include the court-ordered installation of an ignition interlock device in the offender’s vehicle, according to the news release.
The THSO provides grant funding to support the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign.
For more information about the THSO, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
Also during the Labor Day holiday time frame, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct sobriety roadside safety checkpoints on the weekend beginning on Sept. 4 and the week of Sept. 7 on Baileyton Highway and U.S. 11E in Greene County.
A THP news release said impaired driving “is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States.”
“Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists,” the news release said.
The THP "recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving,” the release said.