The Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a woman Thursday night as she walked on State Route 66 near Thorps Chapel Road in Hawkins County.
Jasmine Gilliam, 21, listed as “transient,” was walking just after 8 p.m. Thursday in the roadway when she was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver left the scene.
No vehicle description is available. It is not known why Gilliam was walking in the roadway, a THP report said.
Gilliam was wearing a black tank top, black pants with colored spots on them and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information or who saw anything in the area around the time of the hit-and-run crash can contact the THP at 865-544-3380, Ext. 5536 or Ext. 5515.